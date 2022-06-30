Anglers Ready for Manitowoc’s Annual Salmon Derby

Not every day a cruise ship drops anchor in Sturgeon Bay, but that is exactly what happened Friday afternoon at Graham Park. Approximately 130 passengers were on the Ocean Navigator when it sailed into Sturgeon Bay on its way from Green Bay. At least that many people were enjoying the sunshine and the scenery in Graham Park as they got to see the five-story cruise ship slide into the shore to dock for the day. Guests slowly filed off the ship to either walk around Sturgeon Bay or hop on a bus where they would then be driven to the Door County Maritime Museum and a winery.

