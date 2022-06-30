Mary J. Blige, Fabolous Hit the Tropics in ‘Come See About Me’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are set to welcome their greatest collaboration to-date later this year. The longtime couple have confirmed they’re expecting their first child together as photos of Jhené and Sean surfaced from Saturday (June 2) with her baby bump on full display. After speaking this into existence as heard on her 2020 single, “On The Way” from Chilombo (Deluxe) where she sang, “Love how you love shootin’ up my club/Let’s go half on a son,” Jhené was the first to confirm the pregnancy with a coy tweet. She wrote, “thank you”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO