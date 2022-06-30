Mary J. Blige, Fabolous Hit the Tropics in ‘Come See About Me’ Video

Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.”
Click here to read the full article.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are set to welcome their greatest collaboration to-date later this year. The longtime couple have confirmed they’re expecting their first child together as photos of Jhené and Sean surfaced from Saturday (June 2) with her baby bump on full display.
After speaking this into existence as heard on her 2020 single, “On The Way” from Chilombo (Deluxe) where she sang, “Love how you love shootin’ up my club/Let’s go half on a son,” Jhené was the first to confirm the pregnancy with a coy tweet. She wrote, “thank you”...
Day N Vegas — which was scheduled to feature Travis Scott’s first festival appearance since the Astroworld disaster in which four people died during his headlining set — has been canceled, organizers announced Friday. Produced by Goldenvoice, the festival was scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 4th.
Backstreet Boys welcomed “sixth member” Drake onstage to perform “I Want It That Way” during the boy band’s concert Saturday in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto. Closing out their main set at the Budweiser Stage, the quintet brought out Drake, who told the audience a story about why the 1999 hit single means so much to him.
Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England. Underwood —...
Comments / 0