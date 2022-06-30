ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbus by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbus Thunderstorm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina Southwestern Pender County in southeastern North Carolina Northeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phoenix, or near Leland, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Leland, Northwest, Batarora, Bishop, Town Creek, Phoenix, Winnabow, Belville, Navassa and Sandy Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

