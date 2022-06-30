Special Weather Statement issued for Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina Southwestern Pender County in southeastern North Carolina Northeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phoenix, or near Leland, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Leland, Northwest, Batarora, Bishop, Town Creek, Phoenix, Winnabow, Belville, Navassa and Sandy Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
