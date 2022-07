Click here to read the full article. Ni Kuang, one of Hong Kong’s most distinguished screenwriters and novelists, has died. He was 87. He died on Sunday in Hong Kong, with local media reporting skin cancer as the cause of death. Ni wrote some 300 screenplays, many in the martial arts genre and many for the Shaw Brothers studio with co-writer Chang Chen. He wrote the scripts for classic films “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” and “One Armed Swordsman” and had a hand in two of Bruce Lee’s six movies “The Big Boss” and “Fist of Fury” though the writing credit went...

