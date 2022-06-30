Mississippi woman brought back to Massachusetts to face unemployment fraud charges

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A Mississippi woman who worked remotely for the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance is being charged with stealing more than $50,000.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office in Boston, 25-year-old Kachina Abrams of Brookhaven, Mississippi, was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

Identity fraud (6 counts)

Unemployment fraud (11 counts)

Larceny over $1,200 (3 charges)

Attempted larceny over $1,200 (3 charges)

Money laundering (1 count)

Abrams allegedly stole $53,445 while working as a remote customer service sub-contractor in Mississippi for the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) between March and September 2020. The AG’s Office says she used her access to the DUA system to direct benefits of Massachusetts residents to be deposited into bank accounts that she created and controlled.

She was extradited to Massachusetts and was arraigned on Friday in Suffolk Superior Court. Her bail was set at $10,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.