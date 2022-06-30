$1.8 million dollars in loans for Hamilton county water improvements

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chickamauga, or 8 miles west of Ringgold, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Tunnel Hill, Noble, Lakeview, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Blue Spring, Fairview, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring and East Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO