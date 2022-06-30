ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

$1.8 million dollars in loans for Hamilton county water improvements

By Zapouria Wadley
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — Hamilton County's wastewater system is getting almost $2 million for improvements, according to the Governor's office and the Department of Environment and Conservation. The loans combined are a total of $1.8 million dollars, approved by...

newschannel9.com

Johnson City Press

Copper mining caused Tennessee’s “Badlands”

The Ducktown Basin used to be known as “Tennessee’s Badlands.” But unlike the Badlands of South Dakota, Tennessee’s version was man-made. After the Civil War, companies began mining copper in Polk County. Since copper doesn’t come out of the ground ready to be used, they heated the ore (a process known as smelting).
POLK COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga residents respond to new stadium announcement

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m., a press conference will be held regarding the future of the Wheland Foundry and old U.S. pipe site property. He said over 100 acres will be developed for new office spaces,...
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chickamauga, or 8 miles west of Ringgold, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Tunnel Hill, Noble, Lakeview, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Blue Spring, Fairview, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring and East Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO July 4th Holiday Weekend Safety Reminder

In anticipation of this weekend’s July 4th festivities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer the following safety reminders to ensure the citizens of Hamilton County enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday. The safe discharge of fireworks is allowed for residents who live within the unincorporated...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, July 1st

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Cleveland’s Freedom Celebration highlighted by the biggest fireworks display in Cleveland history will be Monday night, July 4th. The fireworks begin at 9:15 PM. Presented once again by Mount Olive ministries, the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
utc.edu

View from The Hill: Nicki Messer’s path took her from UTC to D.C.

Not long after her Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature team won “Best Overall Delegation” accolades last November, Nicki Messer—at the time just a couple of weeks away from graduating from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—was asked about her future plans. “I’m thinking of moving to D.C....
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care

Dr. Shah joined us in the studio to talk about Bariatric Surgery available through CHI Memorial. They are hosting zoom seminars for people to learn more information and ask a questions. You can schedule that by calling their office at 423-899-1000. CHI MEMORIAL METABOLIC AND BARIATRIC CARE. 7405 Shallowford Road,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests June 27-July 3

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from June 27-July 3. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN

