ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Council hands out funding requests

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

Various Odessa groups asked for more than $4.1 million dollars in grant requests from hotel-motel tax funds and the Odessa City Council went through those requests to hand out funding on Tuesday.

The council gave out $3.1 million to the organizations including:

  • $75,000 to the Odessa Black Cultural Council, which had asked for $200,000.
  • $5,000 to Brazos Communications, which had asked for $25,000.
  • $50,000 to the Commemorative Air Force, which had asked for $50,000.
  • $450,000 to Downtown Odessa, which had asked for $450,000.
  • $30,000 to Michelle Esparza Ventures, which had asked for $60,000.
  • $10,000 to Junior Jacks Hockey, which had asked for $20,400.
  • $15,000 to Junior League of Odessa, which had asked for $20,000.
  • $450,000 to Odessa Arts, which had asked for $450,000.
  • $1,100,000 to Discover Odessa, which had asked for $1,144,550.
  • $80,000 to Discover Odessa Sports Events Recruiting, which had asked for $125,000.
  • $35,000 to Odessa Jackalopes Hockey, which had asked for $71,161.
  • $5,000 to Odessa Links, which had asked for $15,000.
  • $15,000 to Odessa Parks Fall Festival, which had asked for $65,000.
  • $136,000 to Odessa Parks Starbright Village, which had asked for $180,000.
  • $130,000 to Permian Basin Fair & Expo, which had asked for $150,000.
  • $65,000 to Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, which had asked for $96,609.
  • $150,000 to Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, which had requested $150,000.
  • $30,000 to the Tejano Super Show, which had requested $92,575.
  • $50,000 to UTPB Athletics, which had requested $260,000.
  • $40,000 to WTTC – Aau National Qualifier Meet, which had requested $50,000
  • $50,000 to the West Texas Track Club, which had requested $55,000.
  • $40,000 to the White Pool House, which had requested $152,680.
  • $75,000 to the M.E. Productions, which had requested $150,000.
  • $15,000 to the WTX Indoor Football, which had requested $20,000.
  • $50,000 to the Ector County Coliseum Interlocal Agreement, which had requested $50,000.
  • $32,599 to Administrative costs/audit fees.

From the general fund, the city council also allocated:

  • $50,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network, which had requested $50,000.
  • $60,000 to Odessa Crimestoppers, which had requested $60,000.
  • $90,000 to PermiaCare, which had requested $90,000.
  • $68,960 to Odessa Teen |Court, which had requested $68,960.
  • $20,000 to Young Professionals of Odessa, which had requested $41,750.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Gravity to expand infrastructure after water volume commitment

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Water midstream in the Permian Basin continues to evolve into a more encompassing sector as oil and natural gas producers increasingly outsource their water management needs. Gravity, the water and power infrastructure company with its corporate office in Midland,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Andrews to celebrate Independence Day at Pioneer Park

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews citizens will be able to celebrate Independence Day at Pioneer Park on July 4. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with turtle races. There will also be a watermelon eating contest, rock climbing and bounce houses as well as free admission to the splash park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ANDREWS, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department and Ector County are ready for 4th of July Weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend. 4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local law enforcement discusses grocery store thefts

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A recent increase in supermarket shoplifting isn’t unique to West Texas, and both economic and law enforcement experts believe the recent record-breaking inflation is the main reason behind it. “There has been an increase in some theft. (There’s been) a lot of first-time people with the shoplifting,” said Brian Helmers, a manager […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Breakfast In Midland Odessa-The Top 6 Places You Have To Try!

Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#The Odessa City Council#Brazos Communications#Junior League Of Odessa#Odessa Arts#Odessa Links#Permian Basin Fair Expo#Ratliff Ranch Golf Links#Sandhills Stock Show#Rodeo#The Tejano Super Show
cbs7.com

Missing Midland child found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Ann Morgan has been found and is now safe with her family. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Friday. Morgan, 16, had last been seen on May 22, 2022. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Firecracker Fandango returns after two year hiatus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After two years of absence since the pandemic began, the firecracker fandango event is back in downtown odessa. The event will have sections for your little ones to play, and a variety of food trucks to choose from. With big events like this one, planning ahead of...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating paint stop burglary

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify two men accused of burglary. According to police, on June 13, two men driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe broke into both Sherwin Williams stores at 2215 N Midland Drive and 3110 N Loop 250 W. The pair stole multiple paint sprayer rigs, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating vape shop burglary

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a burglary suspect. According to Crime Stoppers, on June 3, an unknown man used a rock to break the glass door of Tall City Vapor Works at 4519 N Garfield Street. He then stole several hundreds of dollars’ worth […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man driving stolen U-Haul arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen vehicle. Tyler Sullivan, 26, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. According to an affidavit, on June 29, the Odessa Police Department received a hit on a vehicle that was reported stolen on by U-Haul […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These Birria Tacos The Best In Midland-Odessa?

I know we all have our favorites in just about any category you could throw out. Favorite place to grocery shop. Favorite place to get a mani/pedi, get your hair done, boutique, place to grab a sweet tea. I mean the possibilities are endless because we have a lot of good stuff here in Midland and Odessa. And where do many of our favorite places for this or that come from? For me, to be honest I ask around.
MIDLAND, TX
nationworldnews.com

Stayed in Texas in 2013, identified as a teenager missing since 2000

The mother of a missing Black teenager received heartbreaking news this month, more than two decades after her child’s disappearance. Sylvia Nicole Smith’s mother first reported her missing on February 18, 2000. The 16-year-old was last seen four days earlier, asking her mother to file a runaway report to the Midland Police Department in West Texas. .
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Midland family rescues dog from storm drain

MIDLAND, Texas — The Yzarra family is all smiles now that every member is reunited. This family was left panicking on Tuesday after their two dogs got out. That's when their pursuit for their pups started. “He goes on my bicycle; my husband goes running. I go in the...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
313
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy