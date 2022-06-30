Council hands out funding requests

Various Odessa groups asked for more than $4.1 million dollars in grant requests from hotel-motel tax funds and the Odessa City Council went through those requests to hand out funding on Tuesday.

The council gave out $3.1 million to the organizations including:

$75,000 to the Odessa Black Cultural Council, which had asked for $200,000.

$5,000 to Brazos Communications, which had asked for $25,000.

$50,000 to the Commemorative Air Force, which had asked for $50,000.

$450,000 to Downtown Odessa, which had asked for $450,000.

$30,000 to Michelle Esparza Ventures, which had asked for $60,000.

$10,000 to Junior Jacks Hockey, which had asked for $20,400.

$15,000 to Junior League of Odessa, which had asked for $20,000.

$450,000 to Odessa Arts, which had asked for $450,000.

$1,100,000 to Discover Odessa, which had asked for $1,144,550.

$80,000 to Discover Odessa Sports Events Recruiting, which had asked for $125,000.

$35,000 to Odessa Jackalopes Hockey, which had asked for $71,161.

$5,000 to Odessa Links, which had asked for $15,000.

$15,000 to Odessa Parks Fall Festival, which had asked for $65,000.

$136,000 to Odessa Parks Starbright Village, which had asked for $180,000.

$130,000 to Permian Basin Fair & Expo, which had asked for $150,000.

$65,000 to Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, which had asked for $96,609.

$150,000 to Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, which had requested $150,000.

$30,000 to the Tejano Super Show, which had requested $92,575.

$50,000 to UTPB Athletics, which had requested $260,000.

$40,000 to WTTC – Aau National Qualifier Meet, which had requested $50,000

$50,000 to the West Texas Track Club, which had requested $55,000.

$40,000 to the White Pool House, which had requested $152,680.

$75,000 to the M.E. Productions, which had requested $150,000.

$15,000 to the WTX Indoor Football, which had requested $20,000.

$50,000 to the Ector County Coliseum Interlocal Agreement, which had requested $50,000.

$32,599 to Administrative costs/audit fees.

From the general fund, the city council also allocated: