EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With summer in full swing, it’s always smart to be on the lookout for ticks. Health experts say ticks are most active from May to Nov. According to the CDC, Lyme disease is the most common disease in the country and insects like ticks can transmit it. If you do have a tick on you, it’s best to use a fine tipped tweezers to remove it.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO