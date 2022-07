Contributed Photo: Heston Welker, back right, is running for re-election to the Thatcher Town Council. Here he is pictured with his family. This is the fourth installment of the Gila Herald’s candidate series for the council races for Safford, Thatcher, and Pima, and features Heston Welker, candidate for the Thatcher Town Council.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO