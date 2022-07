The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. – I would like to start this week’s minute by bragging on our Community Recreation and Events (CRE) department and the amazing work they have been doing. This past weekend really illustrates my point. This past weekend we had a baseball tournament ran by Brian Zowada. We had almost 60 teams competing in the 8 to 13 age group. Amazing tournament, and our CRE staff had the facilities tournament ready. I heard rave reviews on the quality of our fields. Fridays on the Plaza was another success for CRE. It is so well organized and so much fun for our community. Once it closed, the CRE team moved the stage to Lions Park for Superday. They spent Friday getting Superday set up, and the few hours of sleep our team got was well earned. Superday was a smashing success. The weather was perfect and a crowd of up to 20,000 enjoyed everything. I am so proud of our CRE team and the amazing job they did to give our community quality things to do.

