ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

New project underway at Marimor

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmSsf_0gR9jVWU00

LIMA — A new project at Marimor is hoping to make the great days at the facility even greater.

Marimor had previously partnered with the Allen County Education Service Center to move their special education program, Great Day Academy, into Marimor’s building. Great Day Academy serves children, preschool to school age, with autism. The program began at Marimor fall of 2021.

Now, due to the size and now permanent residency of Great Day Academy, Marimor has decided to expand. Marimor’s new renovation project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

Superintendent Theresa Schnipke said, “Last year the children were on gym floors and different parts of the building. We knew that if Great Academy were to stay permanently we would need to renovate”. The school serves around 150 children in one day.

Allen County Commissioners Beth Seibert, Cory Noonan and Brian Winegardner approved funding to address residential needs of renovation. This project will be completed by Westerheide Construction Co.

The funding will address three change orders including a new air handler, additional fire exit doors and repainting. The dollar amount approved for the change orders totaled $36,199.42.

The renovations will entail new offices for case managers so classes can be held in the assigned classrooms. “In 2008, the Marimor pool was closed down and filled. That area has since been used for storage. Now it will hold the new offices,” said Schnipke.

Marimor plans to have the renovations finished before the start of school in the fall. Marimor continues to serve adults and now children. Their focus is simply inclusion, providing opportunities to learn, socialize, participate in art therapy, train for employment and volunteer.

For more information, you can visit the websites listed below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Wapakoneta City Schools food service supervisor receives regional award

WAPAKONETA — The national, non-profit School Nutrition Association has named Lori McKean Brace, Food Service Supervisor for Wapakoneta City Schools, Ohio, the Mideast regional Director of the Year. The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students.
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Hosts First Friday

With Friday being the first Friday of July, the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their First Friday gathering in Downtown Wapak. On Friday from 5 PM to 9 PM, there was live music performed by the Blue Collar Band, extended business hours for shops and restaurants, art exhibits, food trucks, and activities for kids. A myriad of organizations host First Fridays including Wapakoneta shops, the Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership, and the Riverside Art Center. With First Fridays hosted in the Wapakoneta Commercial Historic District, local businesses have an opportunity to show what Wapakoneta has to offer to the community.
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

New Sculpture Unveiled in Downtown Wapakoneta

Residents and visitors of Auglaize County will notice some new artwork in Downtown Wapakoneta. First on the Moon celebrated the revealing of an out-of-this-world sculpture at Park Platz in Wapak on Friday. The sculpture included a very large astronaut helmet constructed from aluminum and stainless steel. Additionally, engraved granite with the signatures from all the four frogmen who retrieved the Apollo 11 members from the ocean, once they returned to Earth, was crafted and placed beside the new sculpture. The sculpture was crafted by LepoWorks brothers, Robert and David Lepo, and the two shared what this sculpture means to the community.
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby grad shares experience of entering adulthood

SHELBY -- The following is a true story about a recent graduate from Shelby High School. My story begins with my childhood. I was raised by my mother and father, who unfortunately used drugs. When I was little, I remember running around the neighborhood with no restrictions or guidelines from my parents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
hometownstations.com

July 4th weekend fireworks shows in our area

The excitement is building for one of our favorite weekends of the year. With the holiday on Monday, the fun will get started on Saturday with local fireworks displays happening throughout the weekend. The first event starts on Saturday night at Indian Lake for the "Light Up The Lake Spectacular"...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
The Lima News

Syphilis outbreak identified in Allen County

LIMA — Allen County health officials are tracking a syphilis outbreak that has seen six pregnant women and two infants infected in the last two years. The sexually transmitted infection, which was once the target of public health campaigns to eliminate the disease from the U.S., can cause brain damage, blindness, deafness and even death when left untreated.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home for BG Boom

With the newly released state ruling on fireworks, BG BOOM organizers are making a clear statement on how this affects their event. Organizers of the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are asking that no outside pyrotechnics be brought anywhere, including parking lots, during Sunday’s event. Both the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Residents worry country headed in wrong direction

The anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence is a time of great celebration. It is also a time of reflecting on where we have been and where we are going. The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, one of the largest independent research organizations in the country, conducted a poll of 1,053 individuals from June 23-27. Their findings suggested that many Americans are concerned with the direction the country is headed.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Art Therapy#Urban Construction#Great Day Academy#Great Academy
Daily Standard

Rockin' in the free world

Tonight, the second annual Red, White and Blue Celebration will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Coldwater Memorial Park Amphitheater, compliments of Community Sports and Therapy Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The event celebrates local fire, emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies and features live music,...
CELINA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima's Star Spangled Spectacular returning to Faurot Park

A Lima 4th of July staple is returning to Faurot Park for an evening full of music and fireworks. The Star Spangled Spectacular comes back to the park after being at the Lima Mall last year. The event will start off Monday morning with the 5-K run, then at night the Lima Area Concert Band will be playing a patriotic tribute from the Rotary Pavilion, and of course, the fireworks will end the day. There will not be any food or beverage trucks in the park, so the committee says you can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a cooler to enjoy the evening. Plus there is parking off-site and there will be rides to Faurot Park.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Preparations underway for this year's "Light up the Lake" event at Indian Lake

Preparations are well underway for what's being billed as one of the largest fireworks shows in the region, set for this Saturday at Indian Lake. This year's "Light Up The Lake" event starts at 10 p.m. on July 2nd, with the pyrotechnics being shot off along the south bank of the lake between Russell's Point and Lakeview. Organizers say if you're not watching by boat, the west bank of the lake and Oldfield Beach will allow for some of the best viewing. And they say if you liked last year's show this will be even better and have features that will be unique to Indian Lake.
LAKEVIEW, OH
The Lima News

Fire destroys downtown Lima building

LIMA — A Friday morning fire tore through a historic building in downtown Lima that had been under renovation. The Callahan Building, 113 E. Spring St., was a total loss, including a collapsed roof, according to officials on the scene. The fire remains under investigation. The Lima Fire Department...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Lima News

Letter: Keep it down for everyone’s sake

Baby, it’s loud outside. Please consider that fireworks are terrifying to many, if not most, pets in your neighborhood. Please also consider that loud sounds travel well past your pools and patios. In our Shawnee neighborhood just off Spencerville Road, for example, we have people who week after week...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Wood County lavender farm finds success in less than ideal climate

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — When driving around northwest Ohio in the summer season you'll find plenty of fields with corn beans and soybeans. But tucked away, north of Pemberville in Wood County, you will find a farm with something just a little different… Lavender. The scent of fresh lavender...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Six Allen County infants hospitalized with COVID-19

LIMA — Six infants from Allen County have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, Allen County Public Health reported on Friday. The young children, all of whom were one year old or younger, accounted for more than one quarter of the 22 Allen County residents newly hospitalized with the illness in the last two weeks, according to ACPH data.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Saturday Indian Lake Traffic Changes

The Russells Point and Washington Township Police Departments will be combining efforts throughout the Village of Russells Point and Northern Washington Township on July 2, 2022. Resources will be focused on traffic enforcement with an emphasis on the detection and apprehension of intoxicated and distracted drivers. The launch site for...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Lima News

Michele Calvelage and David Paul Wittler

DELPHOS — Mr. and Mrs. David Wittler are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The couple would appreciate receiving cards. Wittler and the former Michele Calvelage were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delphos. They have two children, Melissa York and Angie Kriegel, and five grandchildren. Wittler retired...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

Local volunteer helps train guide dog

LIMA — Have you ever felt your dog’s eyes following you, like they’re watching your every move? Wherever Megan Tracy walks, a pair of eyes belonging to an adoring, obedient Labrador Retriever puppy follow. But one day in the not too distant future, she will need to say good-bye to her newest friend, Zach. Those adoring eyes will hopefully be guiding a new master without the gift of sight.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
104
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy