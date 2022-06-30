New project underway at Marimor

LIMA — A new project at Marimor is hoping to make the great days at the facility even greater.

Marimor had previously partnered with the Allen County Education Service Center to move their special education program, Great Day Academy, into Marimor’s building. Great Day Academy serves children, preschool to school age, with autism. The program began at Marimor fall of 2021.

Now, due to the size and now permanent residency of Great Day Academy, Marimor has decided to expand. Marimor’s new renovation project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

Superintendent Theresa Schnipke said, “Last year the children were on gym floors and different parts of the building. We knew that if Great Academy were to stay permanently we would need to renovate”. The school serves around 150 children in one day.

Allen County Commissioners Beth Seibert, Cory Noonan and Brian Winegardner approved funding to address residential needs of renovation. This project will be completed by Westerheide Construction Co.

The funding will address three change orders including a new air handler, additional fire exit doors and repainting. The dollar amount approved for the change orders totaled $36,199.42.

The renovations will entail new offices for case managers so classes can be held in the assigned classrooms. “In 2008, the Marimor pool was closed down and filled. That area has since been used for storage. Now it will hold the new offices,” said Schnipke.

Marimor plans to have the renovations finished before the start of school in the fall. Marimor continues to serve adults and now children. Their focus is simply inclusion, providing opportunities to learn, socialize, participate in art therapy, train for employment and volunteer.

For more information, you can visit the websites listed below: