ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department are looking for the person they say shot a man early Saturday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Officer C. Majette was called to a home on the 100 block of Hamilton St. in reference to a person being shot, according to a release.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO