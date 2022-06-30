ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor Has It! Adele Focused On London Show, Completely Silent About Vegas Residency

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Adele 's fans aren't going easy on her! Radar has learned that the Rumour Has It singer is solely focused on her upcoming London show and is remaining silent about rescheduling her Vegas residency dates.

Adele added gasoline to the fire when she posted several photos showing her rehearsing for two July performances in her homeland but failed to mention anything about heading back to Sin City after promising to reschedule the shows she canceled last minute earlier this year.

The Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival on Friday and Saturday, and she's pumped to take the stage.

"Who’s ready for tomorrow!?" she captioned a series of photos showing her belting out ballads during rehearsal.

While her British fans are excited about Adele's upcoming performance, the ones she stiffed in Vegas are pissed. Many took to the singer's comment section to remind her they spent thousands of dollars on airfare, hotels, and tickets just to have her cancel her residency one day before its debut weekend.

“Ok but what about Vegas? It has been 5 months and literally not a single acknowledgment from you or your team as to what the plan is for this. I’m very disappointed in the way you have treated fans who paid a lot of money to travel to see you,” one upset follower wrote.

“Are you coming to Las Vegas or not?” shared another. "I’m ready for you to give us rescheduled VEGAS dates, sis!" added a third.

Adele has yet to respond to the backlash; in fact, she's failed to mention Sin City at all despite RadarOnline.com reporting she "fired" her entire creative team and is starting from scratch in a last-ditch effort to save her residency.

The set designer the Rolling In The Deep singer reportedly clashed with, Esmeralda Devlin , was let go too.

Adele reportedly replaced her old team with the boy band Take That's creative experts. Devlin — who designed Adele's sets for her 121-date tour in 2016 — was swapped out for Kim Gavin and Stufish. However, none of the promised reschedulings has happened — and, after five months of silence, fans are getting restless.

On January 20, Adele tearfully told her fans that she was canceling her show, which was set to begin the next day at Caesars Palace. She cried COVID, claiming most of her crew contracted the virus and it was "impossible to finish the show."

But RadarOnline.com quickly learned there was way more drama behind her decision.

