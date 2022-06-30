Miranda Lambert Says She’s Realized How Important Family Is Over the Last Few Years

When you think of Miranda Lambert, what comes to mind? Most of us would immediately think about her career as a country music artist. Others might bring up her long list of awards and accolades. On the other hand, some would point out that Time Magazine listed her among the 100 most influential people of the year. All of that is true. However, Miranda has recently realized that she’s more than a singer, songwriter, and world-class entertainer. Over the past couple of years, the Texas native has come to realize that her career is only a portion of who she is as a person and she’s happier for it.

In a recent interview with People TV, Miranda Lambert discussed the importance of family. Additionally, she discussed finding happiness outside of her career.

Miranda Lambert Found Balance in Her Life

With a stellar career, an upcoming Vegas residency, and a happy marriage, Miranda Lambert is sitting on top of the world. However, her work-life balance is what made all the difference. About this, Lambert said, “It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now and I’ve gotten way better at doing that than I used to be.”

Miranda Lambert went on to say that in her early 20s she was “90 to nothing” but has since slowed down. After making time to enjoy her life and family she says, “I’ve learned that I’m a so much better friend, daughter, wife, I’m a better artist. I just am better at life when I give myself a little break.”

Giving herself a bit of a break allowed Miranda Lambert to spend time with her new husband, her stepson, and the rest of her family. Lately, she said, “Spending a lot more time doing life stuff with my husband and my friends and family has been super high on the priority list.”

Speaking of lists, Miranda Lambert said her lists of goals have changed in recent years. Previously, she only set career-related goals. Now, however, those lists center on enjoying life and spending time with the ones she loves. Part of this, she said, is because she’s hit all of the professional goals she set for herself.

Lessons from the Pandemic

Additionally, Miranda Lambert, like other artists, was forced to take a break in 2020. That helped her see what was really important in life. “My husband and I were pretty much newlyweds when the world shut down. So, I mean, it was really a huge blessing in our relationship. We got to spend some really good time together, like not running crazy not on the road… We spent a lot of time with friends and family during that time as well and so I’m really thankful for that. I don’t think I ever would have taken that time had I not been forced to.”

Miranda Is More Than an Entertainer

Lambert discussed the journey she’s taken to finding peace with herself and loving who she is. It was a long road, she said, but she finally got there. Part of that journey was finding balance in who she is and what she does. “Country music is what I do and what I love,” Miranda said, “and it is a huge part of my life, but if anything I learned in the last couple of years, it’s not who I fully am.”