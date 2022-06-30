ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Tarleton State, Southeastern Louisiana schedule 2023-24 football series

By Kevin Kelley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tarleton State Texans and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the contract with Southeastern Louisiana University was obtained from Tarleton State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request. In...

