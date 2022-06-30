ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6” with brown curly hair and brown eyes. The BCA says Ellie’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found deceased of an apparent suicide in their Northfield apartment on July 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Car flipped over in Rochester neighborhood near Costco

(News 6) - A neighborhood in Med City walked out their doors, to a car flipped over in the middle of the street. It happened on Kenosha Dr NW near the Costco in Rochester. Witnesses say the driver of the car fled the scene; Leaving behind a bunch of pills of the dash of the car.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Accidents
Rochester, MN
Accidents
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Y-105FM

Woman Accused of Ransacking Rochester Apartment, Killing Pet

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Accident
myklgr.com

Rural Willmar man who died in tractor rollover identified

The rural Willmar man who died in a utility tractor rollover Wednesday afternoon has been identified by family. Tony Schmoll, age 67, was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath a little before 6 p.m. near the 7000 block of 12 Street NW. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where Schmoll was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
WILLMAR, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in a boarder-to-boarder speed patrol saturation along Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 19 on Friday. Authorities say speed has been a major factor in the recent increase in traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
voiceofalexandria.com

Some storms possible for this 4th of July across Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that a line of storms, some possibly strong to severe, will move from west to east across Minnesota this morning on this 4th of July. Officials say there could be some redevelopment of storms, especially in the east, this afternoon. However, they say there...
CHANHASSEN, MN
kelo.com

Authorities in Minnesota searching for 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) — Police in Northfield, Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WJON

Albany Man Hurt When Items On Trailer Fall Onto Highway

CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old...
CROSBY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy