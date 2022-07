Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush is still running up that U.K. chart. Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” enters a third week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with a market-leading 7.3 million audio and video streams over the seven-day cycle, the OCC reports. If “Running” can extend its reign into a fourth week, it’ll match Bush’s all-time streak, set by her breakthrough hit “Wuthering Heights” back in 1978. Released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” has been given a second life thanks to Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, which last week dropped the final episodes...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO