Rice Lake man injured in fire last week has died

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a pontoon fire caused by fireworks happened Saturday night on Lake Wissota. The Chippewa Fire District said in a release that they received a report about a boat on fire at 10:11 p.m. near 189th Street on Little Lake Wissota.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka and was eventually found dead has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol...
(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
