Rice Lake man injured in fire last week has died

(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISANTI COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO