ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Rice Lake man injured in fire last week has died

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rice Lake man who was severely burned in a fire last week has died. The Hennepin...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in apparent drowning in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Rice Lake Crash

Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a pontoon fire caused by fireworks happened Saturday night on Lake Wissota. The Chippewa Fire District said in a release that they received a report about a boat on fire at 10:11 p.m. near 189th Street on Little Lake Wissota.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rice Lake, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Accidents
City
Rice Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rice Lake, WI
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Rice, MN
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
RICE LAKE, WI
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WJON

Six Teenagers Hospitalized After Crash in Anoka County

HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WEAU-TV 13

Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
ALTOONA, WI
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
cbs3duluth.com

Medical Examiner: Rice Lake man dies days after house fire

RICE LAKE, MN -- A Rice Lake man died days after he suffered severe burns in a house fire. According to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, Myles Summers, 33, died Saturday. Authorities responded to the home on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road around 6:30 p.m. June 22. Three...
RICE LAKE, WI
willmarradio.com

12 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Isanti County

(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies three days after house fire near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy