ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Erik Larsen On the Many Deaths of Savage Dragon #262

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week saw the release of Savage Dragon #262, which pitted Malcolm and Paul Dragon against the Vicious Circle, while the rest of the cast dealt with something a little darker: the death of Horridus, a long-standing member of Freak Force who had declined to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Settles ‘Stranger Things’ Debate About Whether Eleven Created The Upside Down

Millie Bobby Brown practically grew up in front of the world. The Stranger Things star, 18, began playing Eleven when she was, well…11. And her character is absolutely pivotal. In fact, Eleven has so many mysterious powers that she wields so dramatically, that it’s led to a hot debate among fans of the wildly popular series. Did younger Eleven actually create the Upside Down –that terrifying alternate universe into which childhood friend Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) descended in Season 1?
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star reacts to idea of Brienne return for spin-off

With another Game of Thrones spin-off in the works, one of the show's original stars has looked back on her character and whether she will reprise the role in future instalments. Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth on the HBO hit show, said she would be "happy" to return...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Larsen
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Fans Argue Over Reed Richards Casting

If one thing's a constant amongst Marvel fans, it's the debate as to which actor should play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski appeared as the Fantastic Four patriarch and fans are still discussing whether or not he'll be the character in the MCU's main timeline. The debates started up once again this week after Multiverse of Madness helmer Sam Raimi said Kevin Feige cast the star in the movie simply because it was an alternate universe version.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

Toga is easily a fan favorite when it comes to the many villains that My Hero Academia has introduced to threaten hero society over the years. The Shonen series is set to bring back its anime adaptation later this year with its sixth season, which is set to have a major role for the blood-drinking villainess. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring one of Toga's scariest forms to life as the member of the League of Villains prepares for her big comeback.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savage Dragon#Freak Force
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead final season death teased in new picture

The Walking Dead's final episodes look set to air a big death, at least going by a teaser picture from filming. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final episodes of the series, which have already finished filming with the cast saying their goodbyes. However, director of photography Duane Manwiller has shared...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Where to Stream All Four American Pie Movies

With the Monday being the Fourth of July, for many it means that this weekend is a longer than normal one. That in turn means an opportunity to sit down and watch some favorite movie franchises, among them the iconic, raunchy coming-of-age comedy franchise, American Pie. All four films in the series are now streaming in one location. As of July 1st, American Pie, American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion are all available on Peacock. You can check out the descriptions of all four films below.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to Premiere First Episodes at Crunchyroll Expo

Mob Psycho 100 will be holding a special premiere for its first episodes at Crunchyroll Expo this year! Mob Psycho 100 is currently in the works on its major comeback with its highly anticipated third season later this year, and Crunchyroll previously confirmed that they will stream the new episodes alongside their initial premiere this Fall. Fans have been anxious to see the new season as soon as possible, and a few fans got to see some of it in action during the special panel celebration the third season during Anime Expo this year. But they won't be the only lucky ones.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hugh Grant To Play Zeus In Netflix’s Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ From Creator Charlie Covell; Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis & David Thewlis Among Additional Series Regulars

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Thewlis (Fargo), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) have signed on for series regular roles alongside Aurora Perrineau in Charlie Covell’s mythological epic Kaos for Netflix, which will go into production later this summer. The series is billed as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

WWE Airs Mysterious New Vignette During Money in the Bank 2022

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured a mysterious vignette teasing the arrival of a future WWE Superstar. The religious iconography and quick cuts had fans thinking it might mean Bray Wyatt is returning to the company, while the handing Olympic Gold Medal had fans believing it would be Gable Steveson making his long-awaited debut. However, a closer examination of certain flashes seems to be pointing the finger towards Edge, as references to The Brood, The Hard Boyz, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle can be seen (hence the gold medal). Edge was recently betrayed by and kicked out of The Judgement Day faction.
WWE
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed the first look at Sigourney Weaver's character. In the sequel, she'll be Na'vi named Kiri. Jake and Neytri adopted the teenager after the events of the first film. Fans will remember that she played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. But, she perished during the film. There's no rule that people cannot return to a franchise in other roles though, and that's the case we have right here. Empire Magazine provided the wild look at this unforeseen development. Director James Cameron has been none-too-shy about bringing back his favorite actors to work with. When the opportunity came to get Weaver back into the fold, he probably jumped at the chance. Check out the first look at Kiri for yourself down below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy