Shelby County, AL

County Commission approves landfill expansion project

By Emily Sparacino
Shelby Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIANA – Matters related to the Shelby County Landfill and the county’s garbage collection and recycling contract came before the Shelby County Commission on Monday, June 27. Chief Development Officer David Willingham and Environmental Services Manager Brandon Hamilton provided information on bids the county received for residential...

www.shelbycountyreporter.com

Shelby Reporter

County to help fund portion of Calera waterline extension project

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County will contribute $5 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funding to a waterline extension project in Calera. At its June 27 meeting, the Shelby County Commission voted in favor of an agreement with Calera’s water board to utilize $5,075,000 of the county’s funding from the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act for a roughly 29,000-foot waterline extension.
CALERA, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
WEAVER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Falan Anderson Presented July 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Falan Anderson of Windsor Parc on being chosen as the July 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New Vestavia Hills development coming on U.S. 31

After years of changing hands and sitting empty, the large lot on the southern end of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is set to be turned into a large commercial development. The former Motor Lodge property is now owned by Ward Neely, who is working with local developer John Michael Bodnar and the city to turn the property into a home for multiple tenants, which will include retail, restaurant and service industries, said Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Government Technology

U.S. DOT to Spend $1B Undoing Past Infrastructure Harm

Communities wanting to remove or retrofit divisive pieces of transportation infrastructure have a new pilot program to turn to. The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced the formation of a first-ever program to address past wrongs from the development of highways, rail lines and other infrastructure that have divided neighborhoods, often at the expense of Black and brown neighborhoods.
AL.com

Waze maps show Birmingham streets closed for World Games

The World Games begin in Birmingham on Thursday and some streets are already being closed across the city, according to reports by users on the crowdsourced traffic site Waze. The street closures began Saturday as planned by a previous announcement from the city. According to the recent reports on Waze, streets are currently closed at these locations in Birmingham:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Hoover in need of volunteers for The World Games 2022

The City of Hoover is looking to fill open volunteer positions for The World Games 2022. Softball competitions will be held at the Hoover Met July 9th - 13th. Volunteer packages include a free shirt, hat and tickets to the opening ceremony and sport competitions. You can register to volunteer...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham preparing to host Fire on the Water event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is hosting their annual Fire on the Water event at Oak Mountain State Park Sunday night from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will have many activities for families to enjoy. Anna Jones, the Event Coordinator at Oak Mountain State Park, said...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

New sculpture forged from railroad steel taps into Birmingham’s history

The creators of a new public sculpture on Birmingham’s Hugh Kaul Walking Trail hope its 26-foot representation of a water droplet will create ripples of a different kind. “Inception” is the creation of public artist Deedee Morrison, a Birmingham native who spent about a year on the piece from preliminary research to its dedication this past week, just in time for the beginning of the World Games on Thursday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Westminster student reflects on week as Alabama Girls State delegate

Laura Cavan “LC” Smith has felt the adrenaline rush that comes with winning an election for a state government office, and she is still in high school. Smith, 17, was chosen as Westminster School at Oak Mountain’s delegate for Alabama Girls State, the American Legion Auxiliary’s week-long leadership program for young women.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Autaugaville Sunflower Fields Now Open to the Public

The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana’s Liberty Day weekend sees large turnout

COLUMBIANA – Ali Payne said it was hard to tell if this year’s 36th annual Liberty Day was the largest yet because of the sheer size of the festival. What originally started as a celebration of the Statue of Liberty 36 years ago, Liberty Day took place from June 24-25 throughout the town and has become a staple event for many locals.
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road has been reopened. Original story: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division, a multi-vehicle crash happened around 3:44 a.m. on Sunday July 3, blocking the roadway. All southbound lanes of I-20/59 near mile marker 86 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

