UPDATE: Police find missing San Luis Obispo man dead

The San Luis Obispo Police officials say they found Jason Errecalde dead after he was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, the department thanked the community for their concerns and posted information for help when it comes to those who may have thoughts of suicide.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

SLO Hotline 1-800-783-0607

Crisis Text Line Text HOME to 741741

SLO County Behavioral Health Hotline 1-800-838-1381

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for a man who was reported missing and is considered to be at-risk.

Jason Errecalde, 37, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, June 29.

Police say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Madonna Rd. at about 3 a.m. that same morning.

Investigators reportedly searched the area but were unable to locate him. Police say detectives have spoken with several family members and believe Errecalde is likely still in San Luis Obispo.

He is described as 5'11" tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown/gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan tank top and tan shorts.

Anyone who has seen Errecalde or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call police at (805) 781-7312.