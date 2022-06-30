Atlantic County Man Arrested In Shooting: Police

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 23-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Jerome Ford as the suspect involved in the shooting, Atlantic City police said.

Ford was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, in Sicklerville, Camden County, they said.

On May 13, at 9:31 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found evidence of gunfire but initially did not locate a victim. Moments later, officers were alerted that two male shooting victims, 31 and 30 of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ford, of Mays Landing, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of aggravated assault and several weapons offenses.

Ford was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

