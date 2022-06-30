ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

City record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

-1:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a past theft in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue. -1:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Court Street. -4:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to reports of a...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Thomas B. Rogers, who until a few weeks ago was engaged in the grocery business in this city, has purchased the Wagner House Barber Shop of Tony Altenbach. He will take possession of the shop on Monday. 100 Years. July 2, 1922. W.H. Wagner et...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Reunion set

SIDNEY — The Hosack family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at noon at Tawawa Park, Kaser Dell shelter. All family members are invited to share day of food, fun and fellowship. Each family should bring a covered dish.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ruese Insurance Agency helps Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — The economic fallout from the events of the last two years continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others. It could take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before a disaster happened. This spring, the Westfield Insurance Foundation joined together with Ruese Insurance Agency to donate $6,500 to the Mercy Mission House to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program. Grants were made to over 100 nonprofits in cities within Westfield’s national footprint.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Foundation receives grants from Student United Way

SIDNEY – The Wilson Health Foundation was awarded a grant of $1,600 from the Student United Way. This grant money will go towards the purchase of HALO sleep sacks for the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center. Over 700 babies are born each year at the Emerson-Copeland Family Birth Center at...
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sidney Daily News

Solar Phase 2 Completed in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Local officials and business owners gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of Wapakoneta’s Solar Phase 2 on Short Road, a collaboration between the city and its partners Eitri Foundry and Madison Energy Investments to bring solar energy to the area. Located...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Like a duck takes to water

Adrian Aguilar, 10, of Sidney, flips through the air off of a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Thursday, June 30. Adrian said he has been diving since he was 6. Adrian is the son of Natasha Steel and Victor Aguilar.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Foundation awards schololarships

SIDNEY — The Anna Education Foundation held their annual banquet recently at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The first speaker for the evening was Dr. Derek Billing, who is an Anna alumni and valedictorian of the Class of 2010. After his successful academic and athletic career at Anna, Billing began his pre-chiropractic education at Lake Superior State University where he continued his education and basketball career. Billing played one year for the Start Lublin team in Poland. He then attended Life University College of Chiropractic graduating valedictorian of his class. In 2019, Billing returned to Anna to start a pediatric, family chiropractic office. He resides in Anna with his wife, Jackie, and daughter, Palmer.
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilson Health
Sidney Daily News

Program is a game changer

Shane Payne, left, runs from Konner Pellman, both of Sidney, during a Sidney Youth Football fifth- and sixth-grade practice at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Thursday, June 30. The Sidney Youth Football program has joined the Southwestern Youth Buckeye League. Members will be traveling to places like Piqua, Troy and Tipp City to play other teams. The Sidney Youth Football program was organized by Sidney Vespa President Todd Cagle with help from Sidney High School Athletic Director Mitch Hoying, Varsity Head Coach Adam Doenges and fifth-grade football coach Ryan Cagle. The well attended program will expand to add third- and fourth-grade students next year. The kids will play their first game in Dayton against the Chaminade Julienne Eagles on the weekend of Aug. 20. Membership is $50. The Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club is paying for most of the program’s costs.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celina Insurance Group recognizes Lucas Vaas for insurance designation achievement

CELINA — Lucas Vaas, the associate personal lines underwriter at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance (AINS) designation. The AINS program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Vaas earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
CELINA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy