ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft PowerPoint to gain personalization features for live video within presentations

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Office Insiders can now use cameo within PowerPoint's Recording Studio to create and customize recordings of presentations.
  • Microsoft is also testing the option to customize line spacing within PowerPoint for iPad.
  • Both new features are currently available to Office Insiders and should make their way to general users in the future.

Microsoft has a couple of new PowerPoint features in testing among Office Insiders. Testers on Windows can now use cameo within PowerPoint's Recording Studio. This allows presenters to customize how their video feed appears. Additionally, Office Insiders with iPads can now adjust line spacing within presentations.

Cameo allows presenters to record their camera feed and place it within a PowerPoint presentation. This can make a set of slides much more personal and add in-depth descriptions. Support for cameo within Recording Studio adds another layer of personalization, such as customizing a camera feed, using different styles and shapes, and choosing where a camera feed appears on a slide.

Insiders running Beta Channel Version 2207 (Build 15425.20000) or later can use cameo within Recording Studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326lR4_0gR9c2w100

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In addition to the new feature for recording presentations, Microsoft is working on support for altering line spacing within the iPad version of PowerPoint. Microsoft's Ekta Dwivedy said in a blog post that this is one of the most-requested features for PowerPoint for iPad.

Now, Insiders running version 2.59 (Build 22030101) or later can specify their desired spacing before and after paragraphs. The feature also supports adjusting spacing within blocks of text and in other areas of presentations.

Microsoft notes in its Insider blog posts that features are released over time, so even if you're an Office Insider, you may not have these options just yet.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Meta Starts Rollout of Ethereum- and Polygon- Based NFT Support on Facebook

Meta, the company behind social media platform Facebook, has started the rollout of NFT support for select users in the U.S. According to a report by Kate Irwin for Decrypt, Facebook is rolling out Ethereum and Polygon-based NFTs for a small number of users. A representative from Meta told Decrypt that the company plans to add support for NFTs on Solana and Flow in the near future.
INTERNET
TechRadar

The best free photo and video editing software for your new mirrorless camera

If you’ve just picked up your first mirrorless camera and a juicy lens or two to help you to take your photography to the next level, you may not have any budget left over to buy some much-needed software. But fear not, there are lots of free software options available ranging from raw processing to video editing and everything between.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Google Updates Chrome Password Manager to Unify Passwords With Android

Google is updating its Chrome Password Manager so that it works more smoothly on devices running its Android mobile operating system. In a blog post Thursday, the search giant said the update will deliver a single password settings page so people can sync and save passwords between their Chrome web browser and Android device. The Password Manager can help people create and save secure passwords for websites and apps, relieving them of the burden of memorizing multiple passwords or being tempted to use the same one twice.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Office#Live Video#Office Insiders#Powerpoint#Channel Version 2207
Digital Trends

How to update apps on a Samsung smart TV

The last thing anyone wants to be thinking about when you're halfway through Moon Knight is making sure the apps on your smart TV are up-to-date so there are no interruptions. To keep things working in tip-top shape, we're going to show you how to update the apps on a Samsung smart TV to take advantage of the latest features and even security updates.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Software
Gadget Flow

Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker includes intelligent listening modes & a seamless Interface

Explore new music with ease when you have the Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker. It features 3 listening modes to tailor the audio to your surroundings and needs. For example, Stereo Widening creates a well-defined, wide stereo soundstage that expands beyond the speaker’s physical placement. Or use the 3D mode, which surrounds you in high-definition audio regardless of wall locations or reflected acoustics. To create a listening experience for everyone, Room Fill places the audio in every corner of the room. Moreover, this 3D smart speaker includes eight 40-mm drivers and dual 84-mm woofers along with a glass-reinforced structure. Finally, with Google Assistant, you won’t need to lift a finger to control your smart home, skip a track, or get the latest news.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Practically Giving Us a Prime Day Deal Right Now With the Meta Portal Smart Display

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all itching for Prime Day 2022 to get here, and with less than two weeks before the big shopping bonanza, the deals are starting to ramp up. Take the Meta Portal (formerly Facebook Portal) 10-inch smart display, which is being treated to a mind-blowing 70% off discount right now. Yes, you read that right, it’s practically a Prime Day tech deal you can snag at this moment. Buy: Meta Portal 10-inch smart display...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

You Can Now Stream Xbox Games From A New Samsung TV, No Console Required

The Samsung Gaming Hub is launching today, June 30, affording owners of Samsung's newest TVs the ability to play games directly from the TV without the need for a console. Perhaps the most substantial and noteworthy element of the Samsung Gaming Hub is its Xbox app that lets Game Pass Ultimate members stream games from the Game Pass catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti goes on sale with a bundled 1600W PSU

EVGA has released its long teased (opens in new tab) RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Hybrid Gaming graphics card. As if you needed any reminding after seeing its $2,499 price tag, this isn’t a card with mass market appeal. Perhaps wary that potential buyers will keel over in shock, EVGA is bundling a 1600W Supernova PSU with the card.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple AR/VR headset to feature powerful specs including M2 chip

Apple unveiled the M2 System-on-Chip in early June, with the chip powering the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro and redesigned MacBook Air. The first reviews for the M2 MacBook Pro already confirmed Apple’s claims surrounding performance and efficiency gains. Moreover, variations of the M2 should power future Mac and MacBooks. And if a new report is accurate, Apple’s first-gen AR/VR headset will feature powerful specs: the M2 chipset combined with 16GB of RAM.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Get a lifetime of reading, internet protection, and language learning in one bundle

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. We've all been guilty of a little mindless scrolling this past couple of years. Unfortunately, for many, an overdose of "me time" has been a side effect of the transition to remote work. The solution? Start using that screen time more mindfully with the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle. Not only does it give you access to hundreds of book summaries and VPN protection, but it also contains a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, one of the oldest and most popular language-learning systems.
LIFESTYLE
HackerNoon

The Future of Mobile Game Promotion and Advertising

The number of mobile games entering the market is increasing every year. It's a complex, highly competitive market, with many apps struggling for users' attention. One of the challenges that game developers and publishers face now and will continue to face in the future is the proper promotion of their creations. Because if no one is interested in the game, there is no point in developing it.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

What Ever Happened to Yahoo! Messenger?

If you're old enough to remember a world without smartphones, you've probably heard about Yahoo! Messenger (or Yahoo! the search engine), even if you've never used it. The instant messaging client was never the most popular of its kind, but for many years, it was close enough to keep trying, introducing many features years before they became the norm.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to TV without Apple TV

Apple iOS owners who would like to mirror or there iPhone screen to their large screen TV, but don’t own an Apple TV. Will please you to know that it is still possible if you are TV supports Apple AirPlay 2 many TVs manufactured during 2018 and later will support AirPlay such as those created by Sony, Samsung and LG.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to enable Color Printing on Printer in Windows 11/10

We know that, whatever printer we purchase from the market, it prints in black & white or color. Color ink cartridge normally has cyan, yellow, and magenta inks. Its uses these inks to mix the user’s desired colors for a printing task. Whereas a black ink cartridge only prints black and grey on a document. When you print any of your documents you set your printer to black &white, but if you want to print images, then in that case you will need to set your printer to color. Changing your printer setting to color isn’t a difficult task. With the right steps, you’ll be able to print your documents in color. In this article, we will guide you on how to Enable Color Printing on Printer on Windows11/10 computers.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Facebook Messenger not working on computer

Previously, we had discussed how to fix the Facebook Messenger app if its voice and video call functionality stopped working. Similarly, today we’ll see what troubleshooting steps one should take when the Facebook Messenger itself is not working on a Windows computer. Fix Facebook Messenger not working on a...
INTERNET
Windows Central

Windows Central

69
Followers
509
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy