Akron, OH

City of Akron cancels Rib, White and Blue Festival this weekend

By Claire Geary, Jessi Schultz
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The City of Akron has canceled its annual Rib, White and Blue Festival for 4th of July weekend, according to a press release.

The city encourages residents and guests to find alternative celebration opportunities for the holiday weekend. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan addresses that while this may be a time of celebration for most, it is not the time for Akron.

The announcement comes following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man by Akron Police on Monday, and whose death has sparked two small protests and an emotional news conference with his family demanding answers .

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend,” said Horrigan. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

Charly Murphy, of Stray Dog Cafe, planned on attending and operating two food trucks at the festival.

"We have Stray Dog hot dog carts. We have the big, blue barbecue truck, you’ll find that in downtown Akron quite a bit, and the Akron Pickle Truck was going to make its debut, opening tomorrow. at the Akron Rib Festival," he said.

Murphy is disappointed in the cancellation and lack of sales on a huge holiday weekend.

"The food truck really helps draw people into the restaurant week to week. It’s a huge jump in sales. It helps us pay our bills and keep things going," he said. "Tens of thousands pass by, even if they don’t shop with us. they see our brand and they get a taste of who we are and what we offer."

But said he understands.

"I feel confident that they made the best decision they could with the information they had," he said.

He told News 5 he's not sure if he'll be able to find another festival this weekend at the last minute.

New 5 also spoke to people who were planning on attending the festival.

Laura Booker said the festival is always a happy occasion, but she doesn't feel like it's a happy time in the city.

"It is kind of hard to celebrate when a young person’s life was snuffed out," she said.

Her daughter, Hunter Williams, echoed her sentiment.

"It is such a joyous time to be associated with such a tragedy and a, seemingly, senseless tragedy," she said.

The two said they're praying for justice, answers, and healing for the city.

"We pray for the heart of Akron to be made alive and to pump again, and that family finds peace," said Booker.

All vendors and musical acts who were originally booked will be notified and compensated accordingly.

Comments / 12

Lea
3d ago

60 bullets into a man who's weapon was found inside the car and HE was outside the car?Imagine for just a second how u would feel if that were your child.I understand he broke the law.60 bullets?? Imagine how long that took.... 90 shots were hailed. These are skilled shooters. 1 bullet would have killed him.60.. out of 90 shot??Can we think about that for a moment??

Reply
10
John Warner
3d ago

just goes to show city of Akron don't trust its citizens we all knew they're probably would have been violence this weekend a holiday people aren't working and it's going to be warm add them all together it spells violence people would be coming from out of town that have no business being here

Reply(1)
5
Beverly Ford
3d ago

agreed. let's pray 4 the meaning of this most gracious holiday that the lord has blessed. return our city to your honor , u deserve better. I. jesus name theres no place like home.🇺🇸🗽🙏

Reply
2
 

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

