One Farm Introduces Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary Agility Powder

The choice of what dog or cat food to feed your pet is an important one and finding the right complete and balanced food for them is one of the most important things you can do for your pet’s health. Over the years, we have seen that as pet owners are becoming more actively engaged, and informed, about the health of their four-legged friends, super premium pet foods with targeted nutrition are growing in popularity. In fact, super premium is currently the largest price tier within the total dog and cat pet food category, making up roughly a third of total dollar sales and growing at 13.6 percent.

