Animals

One Farm Introduces Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary Agility Powder

By Pet Age Staff
petage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Farm by WAAYB has launched a new pet food topper supplement by Ziggy Marley’s Apawthecary. Romeo’s Agility Powder is designed to prolong a dog’s agility, reduce inflammation and to support its overall health and wellness. Available with 175 mg organic hemp extract or without, Romeo’s Agility Powder is designed to...

www.petage.com

PetHub, Pet Brands Partner for 9th Annual Lost Pet Prevention Month

PetHub, Inc., the first networked database and subscription membership service for pets and pet parents in the United States, has kicked off its 9th annual observance of Lost Pet Prevention Month (LPPM). This awareness month was created by PetHub in 2014 to provide pet parents with strategies, content and tools to prevent pets from getting lost, as well as provide recovery techniques to help pets return home safely, faster.
Trends & Products: Bowls & Feeding Systems

Despite being so vital to a pet’s health, bowls and feeding systems might be one of the most overlooked sectors in the pet care industry. Water and food bowls are continuing to evolve into stylish and sophisticated accessories. For retailers, it’s an area that could boost revenue when handled...
Bona Pet System

The Bona Pet System is a collection of floor cleaners and sustainably designed tools for homes with pets, offering the most effective clean against pet accidents, odors and hair. It includes a hydrogen peroxide formula for dogs, probiotic cleaner for cats and premium microfiber mop with two pads – one for deep cleaning pet messes and one built with electrostatic action to attract fur and dander.
Yak9 Chews

Yak9 has added two flavors to its chew family- Blueberry and Pumpkin Yak Chews. These one-of-a-kind chews are a wholesome long lasting treat for dogs in all sizes and stages to enjoy. Yak9’s mouthwatering, fruity, and nutritious Blueberry Yak Chews are made from pure yak and cow milk blended with fiber rich blueberry, sourced from USDA organic certified farm in the U.S.A. The nutritious Pumpkin Yak Chews are made from yak and cow milk blended with fresh and fiber-rich USDA organic certified pumpkin.
Open Farm Supplements

Open Farm Supplements are new, soft chew supplements designed to cater to the needs of dogs at all stages of life, and comprised of 100 percent human-grade, non-GMO and fully traceable ingredients. The veterinarian-approved, NASC-certified and made in the U.S.A. supplements are available wherever Open Farm products are sold. 90-count varieties include Immune, Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat, Calming and Probiotic.
Great Shapes Collagen Nuggets

Great Shapes Collagen Nuggets are formulated from just two ingredients — ultra-digestible U.S.A. bovine collagen and a blend of U.S.A.-sourced pork, duck, chicken, sweet potato or apple. Great Shapes Collagen Nuggets joins five other varieties that make Great Shapes chews an enjoyable experience for dog owners. All Great American products are produced in the company’s Indiana plant using direct-sourced, ultra-clean ingredients and a proprietary process that eliminates any chance of chemical contamination.
Targeted, Science-Backed Nutrition Drives Pet Food Growth

The choice of what dog or cat food to feed your pet is an important one and finding the right complete and balanced food for them is one of the most important things you can do for your pet’s health. Over the years, we have seen that as pet owners are becoming more actively engaged, and informed, about the health of their four-legged friends, super premium pet foods with targeted nutrition are growing in popularity. In fact, super premium is currently the largest price tier within the total dog and cat pet food category, making up roughly a third of total dollar sales and growing at 13.6 percent.
NDependent Plus+

NDependent has launched its Plus+ line of Necks+ and Tripe+ Freeze-Dried Raw Dog and Cat treats. The new line contains four SKUs for dogs and four for cats. It supports the company’s tagline, Everyday Uncommon, by taking the common freeze-dried cube shape treat and mixing highly nutritious green tripe (bison or beef) or ground necks (turkey or chicken) with comfort food ingredients and herbs.
Avian Electrolytes

Relax and rehydrate your birds with Zoo Med’s Avian Electrolytes. Full of electrolytes, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals so that birds’ bodies and minds can unwind. Zoo Med’s Avian Electrolytes are great for chicks, stressed birds and less frequently for maintaining your bird’s health and happiness.
Zesty Paws Vet Strength

Zesty Paws Vet Strength AllerImmune Bites are powered with highquality ingredients like Spirulina, Epicor and Vitamin C to help promote the body’s innate resistance to pathogens and may support normal respiratory function in pets with seasonal allergies. Containing premium branded ingredients like OptiMSM, BiovaPlex and Serrazimes, Zesty Paws Vet Strength Mobility Bites help maintain the health, lubrication and resiliency of joints and connective tissue to promote mobility.
Central Garden & Pet Introduces New Pet Wellness Brand

Central Garden & Pet (Central), a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries, recently announced the launch of GoodGood, a new pet wellness brand dedicated to helping pet parents better understand their pets’ behavior by offering solutions that look at wellness from both the human and pet perspective.
Tailspring Functional Dog Chews

Tailspring Functional Chews deliver the health benefits of a supplement but crafted in a scrumptious goat milk chew that is so delicious, it scored 100 percent in independent palatability testing. The Functional Chews effectively deliver active ingredients and support for even the most particular dogs. Available in Skin, Calm and Joint formulas for small/medium and large/extra large sized dogs.
Tailspring Meal Toppers

Tailspring goat milk meal toppers enhance nutritional benefits to your dog or cats’ meal and encourages picky eaters. Use dry by sprinkling on top of food or wet by mixing with water for a delicious snack and extra hydration. With 100 percent human grade, the No. 1 ingredient is goat milk and these toppers contain no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors. Varieties include Tasty Goodness, Probiotic and Hip & Joint.
Super Pet Nutrition

With natural immune bioactives and growth factors, Super Pet Nutrition supports your pets’ wellness from helping with occasional allergies, skin issues and digestive unrest to providing joint support and promoting a shiny coat. The proprietary liposomal delivery system ensures the powerful superfood components in bovine colostrum are effectively absorbed. Super Pet Nutrition is now available in a six-ounce size.
Temptations Kitten Treats

Temptations Kitten Treats are a purr-fectly irresistible combination of crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. The new treats are specially formulated with ingredients for the unique dietary needs of growing kittens and support healthy brain development with DHA. The treats are less than two calories per treat and made with no artificial flavors – making them a great option for training, an everyday treat or as a food topper.
Everydays Dog Treats

Einstein Pets brand is expanding its natural product offerings with the launch of a new line of oven-baked, omega-rich, made in the U.S.A. natural dog treats called Everydays. The seven recipes of deliciously nutritious, crunchy, small-batch biscuits are made using 100 percent real ingredients. Created in a variety of familiar flavors sure to invoke favorite nostalgic memories.
Pocono Update

Sea Creature Feature of The Week: Peacock Mantis Shrimp

The WWE champions of the sea, otherwise known as the Peacock Mantis Shrimp, pack a mean punch. The raptorial appendages the mantis shrimp possess are in the shape of a small club used for defense. According to Guinness World Records, “If threatened, the peacock mantis shrimp can whip out these appendages at speeds of 23m/s (75ft/sec). That’s 50 times faster than the blink of an eye, or about the same trajectory of a .22 caliber bullet – and with force about 100 times its weight, making it the strongest self-powered strike by an animal.” This punch is even strong enough to break through an aquarium glass wall. According to National Geographic, for a moment after the initial punch, the surrounding water temperature gets as hot as the surface of the Sun. The Peacock Mantis Shrimp commonly use their clubs to kill and break apart their prey, consisting of snails, mollusks, crabs, and other crustaceans.
ANIMALS

