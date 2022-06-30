ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers and storms across New Mexico this weekend

By Zoe Mintz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated to scattered storms are expected across the western half of the state up to the Continental Divide on this Thursday afternoon, and continuing through the evening hours. Most of these storms will be slow moving, expected to form on mountaintops and upper elevations before pushing E/NE towards lower elevations.

By Friday, a lot more rainfall will surge into the state as high pressure moves east. This will allow for a lot better coverage of thunderstorms throughout the weekend ahead. Flash flooding remains a concern all weekend, especially over the fresh burn scars.

High pressure sitting near Texas and a low pressure system sitting off the Pacific Northwest will combine to bring significant monsoon moisture throughout the Fourth of July weekend ahead. An umbrella will most likely be necessary for any outdoor activities in the afternoon and evening.

Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
