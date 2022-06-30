ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandelier visitors brought over $24 million in economic benefits

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report by the National Park Service shows tourism at Bandelier National Monument created over $24 million in local economic benefits in 2021. The report shows more than 270,000 visitors to Bandelier spent almost $19 million.

The report, done by economists at the NPS and the U.S. Geological Survey, show Bandelier had 270,716 visitors who spend $18,963,000 in communities near the park. The spending supported 254 jobs and had a benefit of $24,794,000 to the local community according to the report. “At Bandelier, we are excited to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers,” Park Superintendent Patrick Suddath said.

According to the report, $20.5 billion was spent by over 297 million visitors in communities near national parks across the country. That spending supported 322,600 jobs with a a benefit of $42.5 billion to local economies nationwide. To view the full report visit the NPS website .

