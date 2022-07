CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7711 just sold for 68.50 ETH ETH/USD ($75,199 USD). The value of...

TWITTER ・ 2 DAYS AGO