Health

Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider Offers Patient Resource For Holistic Mental Health Treatments

By Lara Goldstein
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Through subsidiary Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC), Delic Holdings Corp DELCF has launched the Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory. The comprehensive resource will connect KWC patients with qualified mental health practitioners who can help them process and integrate the benefits of ketamine therapy into their everyday life. KWC provides personalized,...

