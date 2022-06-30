Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider Offers Patient Resource For Holistic Mental Health Treatments

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.

HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO