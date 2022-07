Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.