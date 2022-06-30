Where to go for fireworks this Fourth of July
If you are trying to figure out what to do for this holiday weekend in Southwest Florida this list can help you.
LEE COUNTY
Mighty Mussels Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 2022
- Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers
4th of July Sanibel Fireworks
July 4, 2022
- Beach at the north end of Bailey Road
Star-Spangled Bonita
July 4, 2022
- Riverside Park, Bonita Springs
Freedom Fest
July 4, 2022
- Downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Beach 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022
- Times Square, Fort Myers Beach
Red, White & Boom
July 4, 2022
- Cape Coral Parkway
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Freedom Fest
July 3, 2022
- Laishley Park, Punta Gorda
Englewood 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022
- Blind Pass Beach Park, Englewood
4th of July Celebration at Fisherman’s Village
July 4, 2022
- Fisherman’s Village, Punta Gorda.
COLLIER COUNTY
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4, 2022
- Sugden Regional Park, Naples
Naples 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022
- North of the Naples Pier
Marco Island 4th of July Fireworks Display
July 4, 2022
- South Marco Beach, Marco Island
