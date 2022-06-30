ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Where to go for fireworks this Fourth of July

By Keyshawn Frazier
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
If you are trying to figure out what to do for this holiday weekend in Southwest Florida this list can help you.

LEE COUNTY

Mighty Mussels Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 2022

  • Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers

4th of July Sanibel Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • Beach at the north end of Bailey Road

Star-Spangled Bonita
July 4, 2022

  • Riverside Park, Bonita Springs

Freedom Fest
July 4, 2022

  • Downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • Times Square, Fort Myers Beach

Red, White & Boom
July 4, 2022

  • Cape Coral Parkway

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Freedom Fest
July 3, 2022

  • Laishley Park, Punta Gorda

Englewood 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • Blind Pass Beach Park, Englewood

4th of July Celebration at Fisherman’s Village
July 4, 2022

  • Fisherman’s Village, Punta Gorda.

COLLIER COUNTY

4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4, 2022

  • Sugden Regional Park, Naples

Naples 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • North of the Naples Pier

Marco Island 4th of July Fireworks Display
July 4, 2022

  • South Marco Beach, Marco Island

Florida Weekly

Celebrate July 4 at annual Fifth Avenue South parade

Naples’ historic main street will be awash in the sights and sounds of patriotic red, white and blue as the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District hosts the annual Naples Fourth of July Parade on Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. A family-friendly celebration, the Fourth of...
NAPLES, FL
tinyhousetalk.com

Cabin with 5 Acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000

This is a tiny cabin with 5 acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000. 5 acres with 407′ frontage to Charlie Creek with electricity, a working well, and high speed internet via satellite. Don’t miss other interesting tiny homes and cabins like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Phil McCabe’s exit means changes for the Southwest Florida hotel scene

Significant sales and changes for hotels in Southwest Florida had historic magnitude during the first quarter of 2022, and continue to affect the rest of the year. Naples entrepreneur Phil McCabe was in the center of it, his personal story tied to many of the local properties making headlines, including the sale of three hotels in Naples.
coastalbreezenews.com

City of Marco Celebrating 25 Years with a Week of Fun

On August 27, 1997, the people of Marco Island voted to incorporate and Marco Island became a City. The City is planning a week of activities to celebrate the 25th Anniversary. August 22: Scavenger Hunt and Beach Day. The day will begin with a beach cleanup hosted by the Marco...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

Election 2022: Meet the candidates for Cape Coral City Council

Each week through the primary, The Breeze will ask the candidates for Cape Coral City Council an issue-related question. In the interest of fairness, each candidate is limited to the same amount of space, about 100 words, for their response. The Breeze is introducing the weekly feature, which will run...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Six little-known places to explore this summer

Lively downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral, beachy Sanibel and Captiva islands, burgeoning Bonita Springs and party-time Fort Myers Beach may be the headliners for where to spend the day or weekend in Lee County, but if you look deeper into our region’s soul, you will find some sweet hidden secrets. Here are six lesser-known local destinations.
LEE COUNTY, FL
