ALTON - Alton Man Street is announcing its new Eat Shop Play Alton promotion to support Alton's locally-owned businesses and help customers find their new favorite places to shop small. To take part, simply stop by the information booth at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market to pick up a free reusable Alton-branded shopping bag. The market is located at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street in Downtown Alton, and takes place every Saturday morning between 8 a.m.- noon through Oct. 15. Customers can then present their bag at all of the stores, restaurants and service businesses found at www.DowntownAlton.com/EatShopPlay to redeem their perks and special offers through Dec. 31.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO