Leflore County, MS

Unserved Arrest Warrant for Woman, Now In Her 80s, Who Accused Emmett Till in 1955 Is Found in Court Basement

By Chris Harris
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unearthing of an unserved warrant has relatives of Emmett Till calling on authorities in Mississippi to arrest the woman who falsely accused the 14-year-old Black boy of lewd conduct in 1955, leading to his abduction and lynching. An image of the newly-discovered arrest warrant, found in the basement...

Kristina Jefferson
2d ago

Just goes to show, what's done in the dark will be brought to light! I bet she never thought her time would come! She also has another authority to answer to. What an awful story!

Scorpion 1031
1d ago

I agree, no sympathy here!!! What she did was disgusting and heartbreaking and she should pay the price...serve the warrant and charge her with murder.

Mnomad13
20h ago

"She's approaching 90" I don't think the excuse "I have two young children, to care for" is going to get her off the hook, this time. 🥃😎

