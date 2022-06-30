Unserved Arrest Warrant for Woman, Now In Her 80s, Who Accused Emmett Till in 1955 Is Found in Court Basement

A home health-care nurse has been charged with second-degree murder after a young girl under her care was found dead, Michigan authorities have said. Judith Sobol, 42, had been hired to monitor the 3-year-old child, who required a breathing tube and lived with a number of unnamed medical conditions, during the night. But officers responding to a call from the girl’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and mumbling next to her unresponsive charge, according to WKRC. The toddler’s breathing tube had become detached and tangled in her hair, the outlet reported, and she was declared dead despite her parents’ attempts to revive her. “After the investigation was completed, we determined that [Sobol] was high on methamphetamines and should not have been in care of that child,” the Coloma Township Police chief said. Sobol allegedly had methamphetamines and two pipes on her person when officers arrived at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit, and told authorities that she had been using the drug for four days straight prior to clocking on for her shift. The document stated that Sobol believed she had been cleaning the girl’s tube and passed out before reinserting it.

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO