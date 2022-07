The Tree Town Festival in Forest will take place July 8, 9 and 10. Amanda Noascono, who is in charge of marketing for the event, said a highlight to start the festival is the parade starting at 6:30pm on Friday July 8, “Our parade usually lasts an hour plus. Sometimes it’s lasted an hour and a half just depending on how many entries we have, but we get a great variety from counties all around us that enter into our parade, and that kicks our night off.”

FOREST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO