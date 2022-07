NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — A father in Wilmington is holding his family a little closer after a trip to the beach came close to ending in tragedy last week. It was a normal evening at the beach for John McIntyre and his two kids, Mel and Lia. The three drove down to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday afternoon and his wife decided to stay home. After arriving at their condo, John took his kids down to the beach. It was around 6:30 pm and he thought it was a little late, but he says there were still lots of people on the beach.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO