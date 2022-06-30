ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Kealii Ah Yat, son of Brian Ah Yat, commits to Montana Griz football

By Kyle Hansen
montanasports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — The Ah Yat name is a prominent one in Griz football history. And on Thursday morning, that legacy added another member to the UM program. Kealii Ah Yat, the son of former Griz quarterback Brian Ah Yat, announced his...

www.montanasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

2021-22 Gatorade Montana Athletes of the Year

All eleven winners for Montana from the 2021-22 school year. Billings West's Taco Dowler is Montana's football Gatorade Player of the Year. Dowler is a three-time all-state selection at wide receiver and two-time all-state pick at defensive back, kick returner and punt returner. Great Falls CMR's Tennisen Hiller is Montana...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Adam Peterman reflects on surreal win at Western States 100

MISSOULA — Adam Peterman remembers how he felt watching runners cross the finish line at the 2021 Western States 100. He saw last year's winner and ultra running legend Jim Walmsley take his third title in the daunting race, crossing the line to an electric atmosphere of cheers and celebration. Peterman watched as Beth Pascall claimed the second-fastest women's time at the event on a scorching, 101-degree day. On the other end of the spectrum, he experienced what it's like to support those who have to drop out when his partner Erin Clark's race came to an early end.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Moose Eating on Roof of a Montana Dude Ranch?

If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
NBCMontana

Drone video high above Bitterroot River

MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Bitterroot River near Hamilton and Tucker Crossing. Watch all of our Sky Team videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
HAMILTON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula bear researcher's mementos burgled

Burglars looted the late grizzly researcher Chuck Jonkel’s Missoula home twice last week, stealing not only historic bear memorabilia but current wildlife research files. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel, Chuck Jonkel’s son, discovered the break-in on Monday at the home near the base of Mount Sentinel. The thieves had apparently spent hours rooting around in the house, taking the senior Jonkel’s collections of bear pins and jewelry, rare coins and stamps, spotting scopes, and other personal items. They also took several things belonging to Jamie Jonkel, including his FWP work computer and a sack full of thumb-drives loaded with photos and videos of grizzly management activity.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula to Welcome New Restaurant in old Caffe Dolce Location

The comings and goings of Missoula businesses are constant topics of conversation around town. And the last few months have been filled with big news for some pretty recognizable places in Missoula. Recent changes for local businesses include:. Riding the Caffe Dolce roller coaster. Caffe Dolce's final year before they...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ah Yat
Flathead Beacon

Fourth of July Weekend Features Flathead Valley Festivities

Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
POLSON, MT
1240 KLYQ

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,104 Cases, One Death

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports see increase in flight loads compared to 2019

MISSOULA, Mont. — With many airlines facing a national shortage of pilots, airports across the United States are facing flight cancellations. Missoula Montana Airport isn’t one of them. “For us, we have had full flights for the full month of June,” said Airport Director Brian Ellestad. Compared...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

$2 million in federal grants to four Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana communities will share in $2 million of federal grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant Program. The money is meant to support public facilities and housing projects. Here's where the funding will go:. Missoula County will receive $600,000 for a veterans housing program...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Division
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Outdoor Cinema Announces their Summer Lineup of Movies

We're finally to a point where we're having consistent days of good weather. It was a battle but we made it! And now that temperatures have warmed up, it's time to go sit outside and enjoy some movies throughout the summer. North Missoula Community Development Corporation has announced the run of movies that will make up this year's lineup for Missoula Outdoor Cinema.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

New Missoula County zoning code goes into effect

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County is planning long-term for its future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, through a new zoning code now in effect. The code regulates development outside of city limits, ranging from Bonner and North Lolo...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy