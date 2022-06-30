ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Containment grows around Rices Fire going into third day

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYWAS_0gR9ThWI00

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Going into the third day of the Rices Fire CAL FIRE reported that they have been able to achieve 20% containment after the fire destroyed more than 900 acres of wildland.

During a 7 p.m. update, CAL FIRE said they were going to allow repopulation in some areas and that some mandatory evacuations were downgraded to warnings. For the latest evacuation updates, residents can go to community.zonehaven.com .

More than 80,000 gallons of retardant dropped on Rices Fire

During an 1 p.m. update on Thursday CAL FIRE reported that containment is increasing along the southeastern and eastern edge of the fire.

The western edge of the fire near the Yuba River drainage area is causing the greatest struggle for crews as there is limited to no access to area on foot, according to CAL FIRE.

Full containment is not expected to be achieved for weeks, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE has confirmed that the fire started as a structure that spread to nearby vegetation.

Over 1,000 total personnel are involved with the fire and full containment is expected by July 3, according to CAL FIRE.

How do wildfires get their names?

CAL FIRE’s Grass Valley Air Attack Base reported dropping 83,000 gallons of retardant on the fire on Wednesday alone.

“We really are coming into a critical period of the day, but I am really pleased to see the efforts out there that went into ensuring that we were getting suppression efforts on the flanks and the shoulders,” CAL FIRE NEU Chief Brian Estes said during an Wednesday update.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rices Fire In Nevada County Now 55% Contained; Several Homes Destroyed

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but Sunday’s relatively low winds and temperatures in the 80s will provide more opportunity for firefighting personnel to increase containment and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Previous day’s (July 2) updates below: 7:17 p.m. Containment on the Rices Fire again grew through Saturday to 35%...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire north of Georgia Pacific Way in Oroville knocked down

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are currently mopping up a fire in Oroville that started on Saturday at the Sierra Pacific Industries Facility. CAL FIRE told Action News Now that crews were able to stop the fire on Fifth Street just north of Georgia Pacific Way from spreading from where it started.
OROVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Retardant#Cal Fire#The Third Day#Cal
FOX40

Two Sacramento volunteer clean-ups will occur Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Tuesday there will be two volunteer clean-ups created by the “Earth Day Every Day” community group, that will be removing trash and debris from the Folsom Lake Rec Area/Lake Natoma and Sutter’s Landing in Sacramento. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday the Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma will be hosting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 adults, 1 kid involved in Brannan Island water rescue

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Vista Fire Department responded to the report of five adults and one child in the water near Three Mile Slough Bridge 1:22 p.m. Sunday. According to Sargent Grassmann from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, five adults were fishing on the riverbank and a child was swimming. The child began […]
RIO VISTA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nearly 1,000-Acre Sierra Nevada Wildfire Threatens Hundreds of Structures

A Sierra Nevada wildfire that destroyed at least one building is threatening hundreds more structures, including some homes. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. More than 500 structures, including homes, remained under threat early Thursday, CAL FIRE said in a Thursday morning update.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Some evacuations lifted as crews slow progress of Sandra Fire in Butte County

Authorities have lifted a number of mandatory evacuation orders and warnings in the area around the Sandra Fire, which ignited in Butte County on Thursday afternoon. The Sandra Fire is burning near Robinson Mill and Forbestown, east of Oroville. It spanned around 35 acres as of 6 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Butte County unit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Cal Fire Unit Chief gives update on Rices Fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Structure fire-turned vegetation fire in area of Rice’s Crossing near Bridgeport burned over 900 acres. Cal Fire Unit Chief of Nevada, Yuba, and Placer Brian Estes said, “We launched an incredible aviation aerial and ground resource initial attack. And extended attack assault on this fire.” The difficult work of battling […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Officials investigate drowning on American River near Folsom Lake| Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has died after drowning in the American River near Folsom Lake Saturday, officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the lower American River near Satan's Cesspool Rapid after reports came in of two people stranded on a rock.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Malfunctioning railroad arms stops traffic in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic along Bond Road in Elk Grove is being impacted by malfunctioning railroad crossing arms, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police are saying that Union Pacific Railroad has indicated that it will take up to three hours to fix the arms.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park. As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas. As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power. There is no further information at this time and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Couple’s Art Raises Nearly $200K For Wildfire Victims

AMADOR CITY (CBS13) — It’s a spark of good as California enters wildfire season. An Amador County couple has raised nearly $200,000 for wildfire victims with their art. You’ve likely seen the image: a bear hugging the Golden State with the caption, “I love you California.” “I think the image brings out that emotion in people,” said Eric Rewitzer of 3 Fish Studios. Artists Annie Galvin and Eric Rewitzer had been making the print for years as a nod to an image on sheet music from 1913. “I like to think that we brought it back to life and gave people that have fondness...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Alcohol temporarily not allowed in parts of American, Truckee rivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Those going out to enjoy the holiday weekend on the American River will not be able to have alcohol at some locations.  The Sacramento County Regional Parks Department said alcohol is temporarily banned from its jurisdiction and Sherman Island.  According to the regional parks, alcohol will not be allowed from July […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 1, 2022

DWR environmental scientists have discovered a new bald eagle nesting territory at Lake Oroville, bringing the total number of nesting pairs who call this area home to eight. All but one of the eight nesting pairs who live around the lake and the Feather River are raising chicks, called ‘eaglets’.
OROVILLE, CA
