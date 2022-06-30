Containment grows around Rices Fire going into third day

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Going into the third day of the Rices Fire CAL FIRE reported that they have been able to achieve 20% containment after the fire destroyed more than 900 acres of wildland.

During a 7 p.m. update, CAL FIRE said they were going to allow repopulation in some areas and that some mandatory evacuations were downgraded to warnings. For the latest evacuation updates, residents can go to community.zonehaven.com .

During an 1 p.m. update on Thursday CAL FIRE reported that containment is increasing along the southeastern and eastern edge of the fire.

The western edge of the fire near the Yuba River drainage area is causing the greatest struggle for crews as there is limited to no access to area on foot, according to CAL FIRE.

Full containment is not expected to be achieved for weeks, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE has confirmed that the fire started as a structure that spread to nearby vegetation.

Over 1,000 total personnel are involved with the fire and full containment is expected by July 3, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE’s Grass Valley Air Attack Base reported dropping 83,000 gallons of retardant on the fire on Wednesday alone.

“We really are coming into a critical period of the day, but I am really pleased to see the efforts out there that went into ensuring that we were getting suppression efforts on the flanks and the shoulders,” CAL FIRE NEU Chief Brian Estes said during an Wednesday update.

