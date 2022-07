LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A couple of dog poisoning cases from mid to late May 2022 in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood are still under investigation. On Friday, Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said one dog died, which prompted authorities to set up a security system to see who may be responsible for the poisoning in the 600 block of West “B” Street. It was on May 19, where a 3-year-old lab named Lyla was poisoned and had to be treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center. The other dog, a 5-year-old German Shepard named Vici, had died.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO