Denver, CO

Broncos safety Justin Simmons talks 2022 expectations, QB Russell Wilson

By Brandon Walker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos have a (pending) new ownership group, a new coaching staff and a new star quarterback going into the summer.

That new trio has fans excited about the future outlook of the team and, more immediately, excited about the 2022 season. The players are excited, too, with safety Justin Simmons telling Broncos Wire there’s a “new energy” in the team’s building.

“The feeling in the locker room is great,” Simmons said in a recent interview with Broncos Wire promoting USAA. “There’s new energy, there’s high expectations and we know we’re a playoff-caliber team, but more importantly our eyes are set on winning the [AFC] West and getting to the playoffs and finding a way to get the Super Bowl trophy back to Denver.”

Simmons’ bold comments echo those of quarterback Russell Wilson, who set big expectations when he joined the team in March. Simmons also said that fans should believe the hopeful feeling.

Speaking of Wilson, Simmons also sung the praises of Denver’s biggest offseason acquisition since Peyton Manning.

“Russ has fit in great,” Simmons said. “He didn’t really have to do much [to fit in]; he has the respect of his peers all around the league. He came in, he was himself, instantly made our team better. I think his leadership, the way that he leads the locker room, the way that he leads off the field, the way he leads on the field is super impactful on the team.”

When asked about what Denver’s fan base should be excited about in 2022, without hesitation, Simmons said, “Winning football. That’s what Broncos Country should be excited about — getting back to Broncos football, which is winning and winning in the postseason.”

With both the offensive (Wilson) and defensive captains in lockstep with each other, fans are eagerly anticipating the 2022 season and beyond.

