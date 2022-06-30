ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

The Ohio Valley is expecting an uptick in business with the 34th annual ‘Beast of the East’ Tournament

By Aliah Keller
 3 days ago

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-It’s already that time of year when baseball players go head-to-head in the ‘Beast of the East’ tournament.

54 teams are competing in the 34th tournament. That’s down from 90 teams in 2021 and 140 a couple of years back.

But despite fewer teams, the crowds are still expected to drive business up.

“The Beast of the East Tournament is always a great economic booster to Belmont County and the whole Ohio Valley.”

Jackee Pugh, executive director of Belmont County Tourism

Teams and baseball fans are traveling cross-country to this valley. That’s expected to flood stores, restaurants, and hotels… including the Hampton Inn by the mall in Saint Clairsville.

“We are extremely busy. Pretty much sold out for the entire weekend, which is great.”

Cara O’Donohoe, General Manager of the Hampton Inn

General Manager Cara O’Donohoe says nearly all rooms were booked up at the Hampton Inn for the last tournament. But this time, it’s even more so.

That’s why she’s all staffed up in the housekeeping and breakfast department this week.

“Our breakfast order was extremely a lot this go-around just because we’re getting ready for the amp up of people and kids and the influx.”

Cara O’Donohoe, General Manager of the Hampton Inn

Other businesses in the valley like the Hampton Inn are also getting a rush of traffic from the tournament, and it’s only a matter of time before more businesses get packed.

“Not only does it bring the baseball players, but it brings the people that cheer them on, and they’re all coming and enjoying our restaurants, our hotels, and places they can shop, and things they can do while they’re in Belmont County and the Ohio Valley. So, we’re so excited to welcome them, and have them here.”

Jackee Pugh, executive director of Belmont County Tourism
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Duck Derby takes flight at Wellsburg Wharf

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Even among their week-long celebration, Wellsburg still had time to launch some ducks off the dock. It was their first Kiwanis Club Duck Derby tonight, where contestants paid 10 bucks per duck. The first five ducks to cross the finish line at the 6th St. wharf won their owners some incredible […]
WELLSBURG, WV
Free pool admission in Wheeling for Independence Day weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling is celebrating Independence Day by offering free pool admission from Saturday to Monday. This includes Garden Park, Wheeling Island, Wheeling Heights and South Wheeling pools. The city pools will be open for their regular hours during the holiday weekend noon to...
WHEELING, WV
PTT Global Chemical America selects Ohio for manufacturing facility

GROVE CITY, Ohio — PTT Global Chemical America has announced plans for a new plastics recycling facility at Grove City. PTT and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to locate a new recycling plastics manufacturing plant on property owned by the authority. A final investment decision will be made by the end of the year, the company said.
GROVE CITY, OH
West Virginia native,'The Real Life Forrest Gump,' completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as "The Real Life Forrest Gump," recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge recently underwent its most in-depth evaluation to date. The results are hopeful. It's a bridge that holds a special place in many locals' hearts. Historic Harmar Bridge Company Chairman Larry Sloter said, "I mean my grandmother is 92. She remembers walking...
MARIETTA, OH
Historic original Wheeling Hospital building has new purpose

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A beautiful brick house at 110 15th Street has a rich history, and now a promising future. In 1853, four Sisters of St. Joseph arrived by stagecoach and established a hospital in this house. That hospital was the original Wheeling Hospital.  Now the Congregation of St. Joseph has gifted the property to […]
Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here's a look at what's going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Ohio Buckles Buckeyes Program is coming back to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH. (WTRF) — A car seat safety program is making a triumphant return to Jefferson County. The Ohio Buckles Buckeyes Program is being brought back after somewhat of an absence. The reason for the return is that Jefferson County Health Commissioner Andrew Henry attended the child passenger...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Weirton's 75th Anniversary Celebration: Road Closures

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Fourth of July Parade and Weirton`s 75th Anniversary-Independence Day Celebration will be taking place in Weirton, WV on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The following roads intersecting the parade route will be closed for traffic from 9:30 AM until the parade...
WEIRTON, WV
Steubenville Art Association Exhibit to open at Summit Art Gallery

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce that a new art exhibition will be shown in the Summit Art Gallery presented by the Top of West Virginia Arts Council (TWVAC). The show will feature the Steubenville Art Association (SAA) located in Steubenville, Ohio, and will […]
WEIRTON, WV
