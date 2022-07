The Air Jordan 1 KO may not boast the same level of popularity as its leather-based counterparts, but it’s important to the sneaker legacy of #23. Recently, the canvas-covered proposition appeared in a non-original, grey, white, black and sail colorway. The bulk of the pair’s upper is clad in the two most former of the aforementioned tones, while profile swooshes, “AJKO” branding on the lateral ankle flap and detailing at and around the top of the tongue deviate in stark black contrast. Collar areas and Nike Dunk-reminiscent traction introduce an “aged” look into the mix, which has become popular among sneaker customizers over the last two years. Together, each component helps expand the already expansive design roster of the Air Jordan 1.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO