A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he managed to elude police. The Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit was doing surveillance in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue when they told Michael Bostic he was under arrest. Bostic took off on the E-Bike he was riding through an apartment complex where he crashed into a dumpster. Bostic then ran into his apartment.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO