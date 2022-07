Diet Coke has appointed a Creative Director for the first time in over a decade, now confirmed to be global style icon and model Kate Moss. In celebration of the brand’s 40th anniversary, Moss will bring the new “Love What You Love” campaign to life, which aims to “spotlight individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life, by knowing who they are and what they love,” according to the brand’s press release. Moss is set to bring her style expertise to the brand and build on Diet Coke’s legacy of partnering with leading fashion designers all over the world.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO