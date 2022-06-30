ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Gets breather Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hicks isn't starting Thursday against the Astros. Hicks is...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Kuhl didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 victory over Arizona, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings. Kuhl permitted a single run through four innings but encountered trouble in the fifth when David Peralta brought home four runs with a grand slam. The 29-year-old departed facing a 5-0 deficit, however Colorado was able to rally and erase a potential fourth loss in five turns. Aside from Monday's shutout of the Dodgers, Kuhl has surrendered 16 runs over his last 19.1 innings but his ERA is still a solid 3.83 thanks to the recent gem. He's currently slated for a rematch with Zac Gallen and Arizona next weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Demoted, could return Thursday

The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out four and allowing two earned runs over six innings en route to capturing a win in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over the Brewers, he shouldn't have to wait long before rejoining the big club. According to Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the demotion won't preclude Wilson from rejoining the big club Thursday, when the Pirates will need to break in a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with the Reds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: DFA'd again

The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Lands on injured list

Hill (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The results of Hill's MRI have not been disclosed, so the extent to which he injured his left knee in Friday's game remains uncertain. His initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain. Phillips Valdez was recalled to take Hill's spot on the active roster for the time being.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Monday

Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Losing work to Knizner

Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Herrera's run as the Cardinals' No. 1 catcher may have come to an end. He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games while Andrew Knizner picks up another start behind the dish.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Rejoins major-league roster

Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Sunday. Sears was optioned less than a week ago, but the Yankees are allowed to bring him back since they are placing a player on the injured list (Ron Marinaccio) in the corresponding move. The 26-year-old Sears hasn't pitched at any level since his June 28 outing against Oakland, so he will be available for multiple innings behind Jordan Montgomery on Sunday. Sears has impressed with a spotless ERA and eight strikeouts against four walks in his first four major-league appearances (12.2 innings).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Sitting again for Sunday's game

Burger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. He hasn't logged an official at-bat since June 26 -- this marks his sixth straight absence from the starting lineup. Yoan Moncada's return from the injured list has made Burger an afterthought, even after the 26-year-old Burger posted an .887 OPS in the month of June.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Judge started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, and this is presumably just a rest day for the AL MVP candidate. Aaron Hicks will shift over to center field as Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup in left against right-hander Triston McKenzie. Giancarlo Stanton will serve as the designated hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

