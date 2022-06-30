ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

‘We were in shock’: NC couple wins $200,000 after buying $5 ticket at Publix

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22inMq_0gR9PF8u00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — John Kopp and Tamara Burnette, of Jacksonville, said a $200,000 scratch-off win left them in shock, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

“We were in the parking lot, and Tammy kept saying, ‘I think we won big,’” Kopp said.

Burnette said she started scratching the ticket in the parking lot, but she misread it at first.

“I didn’t have my glasses on, so I thought it just said $20,” she laughed. “Then I said, ‘Oh, wait. There’s more.’”

The couple bought the winning $5 Cash Payout ticket from the Publix on Marlin Drive in Jacksonville.

“I think we were in shock when we found out,” she added.

Kopp and Burnette collected their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. They chose to split the prize in half.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, each took home $71,011.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
CBS 17

NC man wins $5M off of $30 scratch-off ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire. Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. His winnings? 5 million. Person went to the lottery headquarters on […]
Click10.com

South Florida man wins $2 million playing lottery scratch-off game

– A Palm Beach County man is about $2 million richer, after claiming a top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Richard Awe, 34, of  Boca Raton, purchased his winning ticket from Discount Food Stop, located at 10801 Northeast 13 Avenue in Miami. He chose to receive his winnings  as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Education Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
foodsafetynews.com

Vidalia onions recalled from Wegmans, Publix and Sam’s Club locations in five states after testing finds Listeria

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is recalling whole Vidalia onions because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall comes after internal company testing detected Listeria on a single pack line. The onions were packed on the one-pack line between June 20-23, 2022. The company shipped the recalled product directly to...
LYONS, GA
FOX8 News

Who in Lexington won $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing?

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone in Lexington won $10,000. The question is who? On Wednesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery reported that a winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the Murphy USA on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. “Congrats to the lucky player who won $10,000 in last night’s #MegaMillions drawing!” the lottery said […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

PGA legend, New Bern resident speaks on why pros jump to LIV golf

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Curtis Strange, who lives in the New Bern area and is a 17-time PGA Tour winner, told Fox News Digital he thinks the biggest motivator for players joining the rival Saudi-backed golf league is the money.  He said that he believes there’s one reason and one reason only they’re going. The […]
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Counties with the most college graduates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom. While the philosophy is used […]
COLLEGES
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy