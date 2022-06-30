Santa Clara County identifies 2nd probable case of monkeypox

Santa Clara County health officials say they've identified a second probable case of monkeypox in a resident.

This case is reportedly not connected to the first case.

The CDC announced on Friday that monkeypox is not thought to be airborne but transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

The person preliminarily tested positive for monkeypox after seeking medical care and the case was reported to the Public Health Department .

Confirmation of the case is pending CDC testing and the patient is in isolation while health officials work to contact all people the person may have come into contact with while contagious.

Bay Area health officials hope to stay ahead of a monkeypox outbreak by testing the wastewater, as they detected several traces this week.