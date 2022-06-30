ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi House Speaker says 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPPp4_0gR9P9vn00

( The Hill ) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told reporters Wednesday it is his “personal belief” that if a 12-year-old girl is a victim of incest she should still be made to carry a resulting pregnancy to term.

“I believe that life begins at conception and every life is valuable. Those are my personal beliefs,” Gunn said.

A reporter then asked, “So that 12-year-old child molested by her father or uncle should carry that child to term?” to which Gunn replied, “That is my personal belief.”

Supreme Court ruling limits power of Environmental Protection Agency

A challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy made its way to the Supreme Court, where it was upheld in a decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.

A separate state law passed in 2007 bans abortions outright if Roe were overturned, with exceptions for rape and instances when the mothers life is at risk. The 15-week law does not include a rape exception, and neither law makes exceptions for incest.

The Mississippi Free Press reports that several GOP lawmakers want the rape exception eliminated from the trigger ban, which would mean abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged the 15-week ban, filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to prevent Mississippi from activating its more expansive trigger ban.

Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s church and state remarks: ‘We must oppose the Christian Taliban’

In its lawsuit, the group argues that abortions are still protected in Mississippi by the state’s own constitution through a 1998 decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The trigger ban was certified by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared June “ Sanctity of Life Month ” on Wednesday in celebration of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi currently has the nation’s highest infant and fetal mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the lowest life expectancy in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

He applied to work for Grove City police. They arrested him instead

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man looking for work with the Grove City Police Department was arrested instead after officers found an out-of-state warrant on his record. Austin Beauchamp had applied for a Grove City police communications technician job, a department spokesman told NBC4 on Friday. During the interview process, a detective was following […]
GROVE CITY, OH
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Lynn Fitch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#Cdc#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Mississippi House Speaker#The Supreme Court#Gop
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 32, killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight Sunday in east Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane just before 12:30 a.m. where they found Henry B. Moore Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Moore Jr. was taken to Grant Medical […]
NBC4 Columbus

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC4 Columbus

Woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Texas woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, of Odessa has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on West 13th Street to...
ODESSA, TX
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Mifflin Township, sheriff’s office says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Mifflin Township on Sunday night. According to a sheriff’s office tweet, the incident took place on the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue. The post was made at 10:02 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies said they...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy