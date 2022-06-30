‘Not the time’: Akron cancels Rib, White and Blue Festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron has canceled its Rib, White, & Blue Festival amid protests and calls for justice in the city after the deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

The festival was originally scheduled for Friday, July 1 through the Independence Day. The city now announced that no activities will be held at Lock 3 this holiday weekend.

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend. Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a statement.

City officials say all vendors and musical acts will be notified and compensated.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police on Monday.

Walker was running from the police when he was killed. Police said Walker turned toward the officers in a way they perceived as a threat and officers shot him multiple times, killing him.

The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds . They had not been able to determine how many times he was shot. Police have not said how many officers were involved or how many rounds were fired.

Protestors outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center held Black Lives Matter signs. Police officers also stood outside monitoring the protestors. Many protestors walked into the street, stopping traffic.

Walker’s family, friends and legal representatives held a press conference on the shooting Thursday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.