Chippewa Falls, WI

CF schools receives $170K donation from booster club

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sports programs at Chippewa Falls High School received a significant donation this week from the school’s booster club program.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs, who also serves as president of the Chippewa Falls High School Athletic Booster Club, presented a check for $170,000 to the school board this week. Gibbs said it is the largest one-year donation the club has ever been given.

The money goes not only toward purchase of uniforms and equipment, but also keeping user fees as low as possible, Gibbs said.

“These funds help so no (student) pays more than $20 a sport, $40 a year, or $100 a family,” Gibbs said. “There are no economic barriers for any student to play sports at Chi Hi.”

Mike Thompson, Chippewa Falls High School athletic director, said he meets with all coaches to develop a wish list of items they hope to receive, and they present that list to to the booster club.

“This money allows all of our students to not have that huge fee in front of us,” Thompson said.

When students are involved in school-sponsored athletics, they have better attendance rates, and higher self-esteem and confidence, Thompson said.

“The money is so important to get kids better connected to school,” Thompson said.

The money will go toward everything from a new catapult system for the soccer program, to new, improved football helmets designed to reduce the possibility of concussions.

Thompson said that by keeping sports costs low, they have added a number of additional teams in football, softball and basketball, because so many students want to play sports.

“It’s definitely been a high focus for us,” Thompson said.

Gibbs said it is a great feeling to be able to give the sports program 100% of its funding request.

“We’re trying to enhance our players, not just give them the basics,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said the booster club comprises 35 volunteers. The bulk of the money raised comes from an annual extravaganza fundraiser held in April. Concession sales, a student raffle and ad sales for the Cardinals’ sports programs provide the rest of the money raised. Gibbs said they have been so successful in selling ad space, the program has grown from four to eight pages.

Gibbs added they have some money left over this year, too.

“We have an endowment we stick money into, and we have some capital projects we are saving for,” Gibbs said. “We’re really happy we could do this, but we couldn’t do it without our great parents and donors in the Chippewa Valley.”

Thompson echoed that sentiment and thanked the public for helping sports programs grow.

“I’m in awe every year that Chippewa Falls is able to pull this off, and I’m proud to say I’m from here,” Thompson said.

